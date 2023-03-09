Cops, inmates join earthquake drill

MULTIMEDIA

MPD joins NSED

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Inmates join policemen and staff of the Manila Police Headquarters in U.N. Avenue, Manila participating in the first quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill on Thursday. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Thursday called on the public to participate in earthquake drills to reduce casualties and address possible gaps during temblors.