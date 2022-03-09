Home  >  News

Physical distancing and disinfection during 'new normal' classes

Posted at Mar 09 2022 07:20 PM

Studying in the new normal

Grade 3 students who just finished their face-to-face classes maintain physical distancing, as a maintenance worker disinfects a classroom against COVID-19, at Kapt. Jose Cardones Integrated School in Taguig City on Wednesday. The Department of Education earlier said students taking part in in-person classes are not required, although they are encouraged, to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

