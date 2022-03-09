Studying in the new normal

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Physical distancing and disinfection during 'new normal' classes ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 09 2022 07:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Grade 3 students who just finished their face-to-face classes maintain physical distancing, as a maintenance worker disinfects a classroom against COVID-19, at Kapt. Jose Cardones Integrated School in Taguig City on Wednesday. The Department of Education earlier said students taking part in in-person classes are not required, although they are encouraged, to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. More schools reopen for limited face-to-face classes Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 physical distancing disinfection students in-person classes limited face-to-face classes Kapt. Jose Cardones Integrated School face-to-face classes schools pandemic schools new normal classes new normal /video/news/03/09/22/lacson-sotto-itataguyod-umano-ang-alternatibong-transport-system/news/03/09/22/hope-binds-trike-driver-leni-backers-in-viral-video/video/news/03/09/22/marcos-jr-nangampanya-sa-abra-kalinga/entertainment/03/09/22/pbb-housemates-pinapili-ng-hindi-pinagkakatiwalaan/video/news/03/09/22/tro-vs-oplan-baklas-epektibo-na