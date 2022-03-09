Comelec commissioners introduced

MULTIMEDIA

New Comelec commissioners 'unmasked'

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

New Commission on Elections (Comelec) chair Saidamen Pangarungan (4th from left) removes his mask for a photo opportunity with the poll body’s commissioners (from left) Aimee Torrefranca-Neri, Aimee Ferolino Ampoloquio, Socorro B. Inting, Marlon Casquejo, and Rey E. Bulay during the turn-over ceremony at the Comelec headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday. Pangarungan is a lawyer, former governor of Lanao del Sur, and National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) secretary. Voters go to the polls on May 9.