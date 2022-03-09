Comelec commissioners introduced

Home > News MULTIMEDIA New Comelec commissioners 'unmasked' Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 09 2022 08:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber New Commission on Elections (Comelec) chair Saidamen Pangarungan (4th from left) removes his mask for a photo opportunity with the poll body’s commissioners (from left) Aimee Torrefranca-Neri, Aimee Ferolino Ampoloquio, Socorro B. Inting, Marlon Casquejo, and Rey E. Bulay during the turn-over ceremony at the Comelec headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday. Pangarungan is a lawyer, former governor of Lanao del Sur, and National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) secretary. Voters go to the polls on May 9. Duterte appoints NCMF chief, ex-Marcos lawyer, DSWD exec to Comelec Read More: Comelec Halalan 2022 Saidamen Pangarungan Aimee Torrefranca-Neri Aimee Ferolino Ampoloquio Socorro B. Inting Marlon Casquejo v Comelec commissioners Comelec chair eleksyon elections presidential elections philippines /news/03/09/22/comelec-downplays-suspension-of-rappler-fact-checking-deal/business/03/09/22/labor-chief-orders-wages-review-as-oil-prices-rise/life/03/09/22/jollibee-opens-its-first-store-in-vancouver/news/03/09/22/580-new-covid-cases-logged-second-lowest-this-year/life/03/09/22/belo-medical-group-warns-public-vs-scams