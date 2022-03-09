A pledge to end use of toxic mercury lighting

MULTIMEDIA

Hospital pledges to end use of toxic mercury lighting

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Representatives of Mary Johnston Hospital pledge to do an LED lighting retrofit, in response to a call to end use of toxic mercury lighting for a safe and healthy environment for the mother-baby friendly facility, during a program in Manila on Tuesday. The initiative is part of the global call to amend fluorescent bulb exemptions in the Minamata Convention on Mercury, citing serious health problems caused by mercury exposure, even in small amounts.