A pledge to end use of toxic mercury lighting

MULTIMEDIA
Hospital pledges to end use of toxic mercury lighting
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 09 2022 02:17 PM
Representatives of Mary Johnston Hospital pledge to do an LED lighting retrofit, in response to a call to end use of toxic mercury lighting for a safe and healthy environment for the mother-baby friendly facility, during a program in Manila on Tuesday. The initiative is part of the global call to amend fluorescent bulb exemptions in the Minamata Convention on Mercury, citing serious health problems caused by mercury exposure, even in small amounts.
