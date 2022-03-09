Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Hospital pledges to end use of toxic mercury lighting

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 09 2022 02:17 PM

A pledge to end use of toxic mercury lighting

Representatives of Mary Johnston Hospital pledge to do an LED lighting retrofit, in response to a call to end use of toxic mercury lighting for a safe and healthy environment for the mother-baby friendly facility, during a program in Manila on Tuesday. The initiative is part of the global call to amend fluorescent bulb exemptions in the Minamata Convention on Mercury, citing serious health problems caused by mercury exposure, even in small amounts. 

Read More:  Mary Johnston Hospital   Manila   end toxic mercury lighting   LED   mother-baby friendly facility   Minamata Convention  