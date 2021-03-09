Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila inoculates senior citizen healthcare workers Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 09 2021 01:58 PM | Updated as of Mar 09 2021 02:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Healthcare workers get inoculated with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on Tuesday. Manila commenced the administration of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine prioritizing senior citizen healthcare workers from the city’s 6 hospitals and the Manila Health Department. Read More: COVID-19. Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Manila health department senior citizen health workers multimedia multimedia photos /sports/03/09/21/pba-greg-slaughter-primed-for-breakout-season-in-northport-cone-predicts/sports/03/09/21/volleyball-sta-lucia-takes-on-new-challenge-jumps-ship-to-pvl/entertainment/03/09/21/hands-on-mom-janella-salvador-excited-to-work-again-very-soon/news/03/09/21/security-adviser-backs-dutertes-shoot-on-sight-order-vs-npa-rebels/business/03/09/21/mcdonalds-ph-buys-100k-doses-of-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccines