Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Manila inoculates senior citizen healthcare workers

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 09 2021 01:58 PM | Updated as of Mar 09 2021 02:29 PM

Manila inoculates senior citizen healthcare workers

 

Healthcare workers get inoculated with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on Tuesday. Manila commenced the administration of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine prioritizing senior citizen healthcare workers from the city’s 6 hospitals and the Manila Health Department. 
 

Read More:  COVID-19. Coronavirus   COVID-19 vaccine   AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine   Manila health department   senior citizen health workers   multimedia   multimedia photos  