MULTIMEDIA

Closing the border

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 09 2021 09:16 PM

Community watchmen man a barricade in the border of the cities of Parañaque and Pasay on Tuesday to control the movement of people as part of precautions against the spread of the South African variant of the virus after three cases were detected in Paranaque earlier. The Department of Health reported Tuesday 2,668 new COVID-19 cases in the country, nearly a year into a government imposed lockdown with the World Health Organization saying the spike in cases is not considered a second wave since the country never really flattened the curve of cases.

COVID-19 cases in Philippines top 600,000 as infections in NCR remain high

Not 2nd wave: Rise of COVID cases in NCR a 'spike' in ongoing wave, says WHO

As pandemic lockdown nears one year, Malacañang says: 'We were excellent'