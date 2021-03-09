MULTIMEDIA

Closing the border

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Community watchmen man a barricade in the border of the cities of Parañaque and Pasay on Tuesday to control the movement of people as part of precautions against the spread of the South African variant of the virus after three cases were detected in Paranaque earlier. The Department of Health reported Tuesday 2,668 new COVID-19 cases in the country, nearly a year into a government imposed lockdown with the World Health Organization saying the spike in cases is not considered a second wave since the country never really flattened the curve of cases.