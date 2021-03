MULTIMEDIA

Brgy. Baclaran imposes strict health protocols after detecting S. African COVID-19 variant

ABS-CBN News

Barangay tanods in Baclaran, Paranaque City secure a barricade at a street leading to a bridge as a temporary localized lockdown is imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, on Tuesday, following the detection of a South African COVID-19 variant case in the barangay. Barangay Baclaran temporarily closed access to 3 bridges (Barangay Lipunan, Cessna Drive going to Don Carlos and Sitio San Juan) as part of its strict implementation of health protocols after logging 67 active cases on March 8.