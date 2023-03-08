'One Billion Rising' in Quezon City

Home > News MULTIMEDIA QC celebrates International Women’s Day Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 08 2023 11:26 AM | Updated as of Mar 08 2023 11:42 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Hundreds of women from different districts in Quezon City participate in a ‘One Billion Rising’ flash mob in front of the Tandang Sora public market along Visayas Avenue in Quezon City on early Wednesday morning in celebration of International Women’s month. The QC local government officials led by Mayor Joy Belmonte have implemented various programs to address violence against women in the city. Read More: One Billion Rising Quezon City International Women’s Month violence against women /news/03/08/23/govt-aims-to-clean-up-mindoro-oil-spill-in-less-than-4-months-marcos/news/03/08/23/7-attacks-vs-local-officials-logged-since-marcos-took-office/news/03/08/23/preliminary-hearing-set-for-north-hollywood-anti-asian-hate-case/business/03/08/23/philippine-economy-likely-to-expand-by-55-percent-in-2023-says-fitch/entertainment/03/08/23/john-williams-hollywoods-maestro-goes-for-more-oscars-history