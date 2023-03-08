'One Billion Rising' in Quezon City

MULTIMEDIA

QC celebrates International Women’s Day

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Hundreds of women from different districts in Quezon City participate in a ‘One Billion Rising’ flash mob in front of the Tandang Sora public market along Visayas Avenue in Quezon City on early Wednesday morning in celebration of International Women’s month. The QC local government officials led by Mayor Joy Belmonte have implemented various programs to address violence against women in the city.