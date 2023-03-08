Home  >  News

Mendiola protest marks International Women's Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 08 2023 06:35 PM

Advocates and members of various women's groups march toward Mendiola Bridge in Manila to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday. The group is calling on the Marcos Jr. Administration for higher wages, decent jobs, and rights in light of the current value of wages and product prices. 

