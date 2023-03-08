Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mendiola protest marks International Women's Day Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 08 2023 06:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Advocates and members of various women's groups march toward Mendiola Bridge in Manila to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday. The group is calling on the Marcos Jr. Administration for higher wages, decent jobs, and rights in light of the current value of wages and product prices. Gender pay progress stalls on 'motherhood penalty': study Inflation bahagyang bumagal noong Pebrero Read More: International Women's Day protest wages job security Mendiola /sports/03/08/23/spikers-turf-sta-rosa-hacks-out-tough-3-set-win-vs-nu/sports/03/08/23/world-aquatics-oks-electoral-committee-for-swimming-nsa/entertainment/03/08/23/korean-actor-lee-jong-suk-to-return-to-manila-in-april/life/03/08/23/adidas-stuck-with-yeezy-gear-after-dropping-kanye/sports/03/08/23/cycling-ph-womens-road-team-reaches-biwase-cup-podium