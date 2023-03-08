Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Groups highlight impact of crises on women

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 08 2023 02:45 PM

Groups highlight impact of crises on women

Members of different women's groups hold a protest march on Wednesday to mark International Women’s Day in Manila. The group demanded accountability and immediate action from the current administration in view of the country's energy, climate and economic situation. 

Read More:  women   economy   labor   crisis   International Women's Day   protest  