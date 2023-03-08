MULTIMEDIA

Getting vaxxed on Rabies Awareness Month

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Mighty is given a hug by his human for reassurance as he gets a rabies vaccine at an anti-rabies drive by the San Juan City Veterinary Office during Rabies Awareness Month on Wednesday. The Philippines has logged 55 cases of rabies, with 85 percent caused by dog bites or scratches, from January 1 to February 25, all of which were fatalities, according to the Department of Health.