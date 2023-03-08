Home > News MULTIMEDIA Business as usual in Manila jeepney terminal Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 08 2023 01:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters board a jeepney at the terminal in Sta. Ana, Manila on Tuesday. Manibela ended the scheduled weeklong strike after Malacañang Palace met with transport groups to discuss their concerns. Jeepney operators pushed for the inclusion of jeepney drivers and operators in crafting policies in relation with the government’s Public Utility Vehicle modernization initiatives. Group announces end of transport strike after Malacañang meeting Read More: Jeepney terminal transport strike Manila /news/03/08/23/marcos-thanks-transport-groups-for-ending-strike/sports/03/08/23/nba-lakers-retire-pau-gasols-no-16-jersey/entertainment/03/08/23/abs-cbn-expands-digital-footprint-with-more-youtube-offerings/news/03/08/23/marcos-honors-exemplary-government-workers/sports/03/08/23/orcullo-dissatisfied-with-la-salles-performance-vs-ue