Business as usual in Manila jeepney terminal

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Commuters board a jeepney at the terminal in Sta. Ana, Manila on Tuesday. Manibela ended the scheduled weeklong strike after Malacañang Palace met with transport groups to discuss their concerns. Jeepney operators pushed for the inclusion of jeepney drivers and operators in crafting policies in relation with the government’s Public Utility Vehicle modernization initiatives.