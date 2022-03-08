Marcos Jr. greets supporters in Bulacan

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos Jr. holds campaign sortie in Bulacan

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. greets supporters during a visit to Santa Maria, Bulacan on Tuesday as part of his camp's campaign trail leading up to the May elections. A day after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced it would not allow those who skipped sanctioned debates to to use its official e-rally channels for the rest of the campaign period, the Marcos camp said it might decide on whether to join the March 19 presidential debates by the end of this week depending on the format and the former senator’s schedule.