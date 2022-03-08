Marching on International Women's Day

Home > News MULTIMEDIA International Women's Day march in Mendiola Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 08 2022 03:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Protesters from different women's groups are blocked by the police from proceeding to Mendiola to mark International Women's Day. The protesters highlighted the challenges experienced by women and urged the government to immediately address oil price increases. Read More: Intenational Women's Day women's right Gabriela march /news/03/08/22/nwrb-douses-possibility-of-ncr-water-shortage-during-dry-season/news/03/08/22/tahanang-walang-hagdanan-launched-as-new-accessible-polling-place/news/03/08/22/palace-denies-nograles-new-post-at-csc-was-midnight-appointment/entertainment/03/08/22/oscar-nominees-celebrate-ahead-of-ceremony/life/03/08/22/solemn-paris-fashion-week-draws-to-a-close