Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

International Women's Day march in Mendiola

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 08 2022 03:26 PM

Marching on International Women's Day

Protesters from different women's groups are blocked by the police from proceeding to Mendiola to mark International Women's Day. The protesters highlighted the challenges experienced by women and urged the government to immediately address oil price increases. 

Read More:  Intenational Women's Day   women's right   Gabriela   march  