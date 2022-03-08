Isko Moreno woos Tarlac voters

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Isko brings #Halalan2022 sortie to Tarlac Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 08 2022 07:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso interacts with supporters in Tarlac during a sortie on Tuesday. Domagoso, who has denied accusations of being ‘Duterte lite,” said on the same day he remains optimistic that he could still get President Rodrigo Duterte's endorsement even if the chief executive said last week that his successor could be an Ilocano. Isko unfazed by Duterte statement that next president could be from Ilocos Isko praises election lawyer Garcia, who's now Comelec commissioner Isko willing to walk around Davao City after Sara Duterte bans motorcades Read More: Halalan 2022 national elections presidential elections Isko Moreno Isko Moreno Domagoso Aksyon Demokratiko Tarlac /video/business/03/08/22/consumers-advised-to-brace-for-higher-fuel-prices/entertainment/03/08/22/pbb-isabel-wagi-sa-endurance-task-para-sa-10m-diamonds/overseas/03/08/22/malaysia-to-re-open-for-tourists-after-2-year-closure/news/03/08/22/nwrb-douses-possibility-of-ncr-water-shortage-during-dry-season/news/03/08/22/tahanang-walang-hagdanan-launched-as-new-accessible-polling-place