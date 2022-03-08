Isko Moreno woos Tarlac voters

MULTIMEDIA

Isko brings #Halalan2022 sortie to Tarlac

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso interacts with supporters in Tarlac during a sortie on Tuesday. Domagoso, who has denied accusations of being ‘Duterte lite,” said on the same day he remains optimistic that he could still get President Rodrigo Duterte's endorsement even if the chief executive said last week that his successor could be an Ilocano.