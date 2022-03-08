Home  >  News

Oil price increase continues

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA

Posted at Mar 08 2022 05:15 PM

Fuel prices up

A gas station attendant (right) refuels a tricycle as its driver (left) looks on, in Quezon City on Tuesday. Fuel prices in the Philippines increased for the 10th week on 8 March 2022, as the rest of the world feels the impact of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 

 

