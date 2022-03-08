Fuel prices up

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Oil price increase continues Rolex Dela Pena, EPA Posted at Mar 08 2022 05:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A gas station attendant (right) refuels a tricycle as its driver (left) looks on, in Quezon City on Tuesday. Fuel prices in the Philippines increased for the 10th week on 8 March 2022, as the rest of the world feels the impact of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Biggest fuel price hike in Philippines to take effect Tuesday Mga motorista matiyagang pumila sa mga gasolinahan bago ang oil price hike Read More: Oil price hike motorists Quezon City gasoline stations fuel petroleum fuel price oil price increase Ukraine Russia Ukraine Russia Ukraine Russia conflict invasion of Ukraine /news/03/08/22/higit-p1-bilyong-halaga-ng-shabu-nasabat-sa-valenzuela-city/video/business/03/08/22/ph-shares-plunge-back-to-6900/video/news/03/08/22/duterte-appoints-new-comelec-officials/video/news/03/08/22/some-filipinos-in-ukraine-join-efforts-to-help-residents-suffering-from-war/video/business/03/08/22/consumers-advised-to-brace-for-higher-fuel-prices