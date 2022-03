MULTIMEDIA

Filipino seafarers arrive from Ukraine

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Filipino seafarers repatriated from Ukraine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Tuesday. The twenty-one OFWs were evacuated from bulk carrier M/V S-Breeze at the Ilyichevsk Ship Yard in the Port of Odessa, Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.