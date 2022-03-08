Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cebu Pacific flight 'runway excursion' at NAIA Raoul Esperas, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 08 2022 01:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Responders monitor Cebu Pacific Flight DG 6112 after a slight runway excursion at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 runway on Tuesday. All 42 passengers of the Naga-Manila flight were reported safe and currently being monitored after deplaning normally, according to a statement released by Cebu Pacific. Read More: NAIA Cebu Pacific DG 6112 NAIA terminal 3 runway runway excursion /entertainment/03/08/22/pbb-isabel-wagi-sa-endurance-task-para-sa-10m-diamonds/overseas/03/08/22/malaysia-to-re-open-for-tourists-after-2-year-closure/news/03/08/22/nwrb-douses-possibility-of-ncr-water-shortage-during-dry-season/news/03/08/22/tahanang-walang-hagdanan-launched-as-new-accessible-polling-place/news/03/08/22/palace-denies-nograles-new-post-at-csc-was-midnight-appointment