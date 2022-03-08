MULTIMEDIA

Cebu Pacific flight 'runway excursion' at NAIA

Raoul Esperas, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Responders monitor Cebu Pacific Flight DG 6112 after a slight runway excursion at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 runway on Tuesday. All 42 passengers of the Naga-Manila flight were reported safe and currently being monitored after deplaning normally, according to a statement released by Cebu Pacific.

