Women's Day protest amid COVID-19 pandemic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 08 2021 02:51 PM

Members of women's rights group Oriang hold a protest in Mendiola in observance of International Women’s Day on Monday. The group criticized the Duterte administration allegedly for its lack of effective strategy and leadership, which aggravated the living condition of Filipino women amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

