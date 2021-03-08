MULTIMEDIA
Women's Day protest amid COVID-19 pandemic
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 08 2021 02:51 PM
Members of women's rights group Oriang hold a protest in Mendiola in observance of International Women’s Day on Monday. The group criticized the Duterte administration allegedly for its lack of effective strategy and leadership, which aggravated the living condition of Filipino women amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
