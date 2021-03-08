Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Women’s Day in Manila

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 08 2021 04:24 PM

Women’s Day in Manila

Women members of the Manila Police District prepare for the flag-raising ceremony at the Kartilya ng Katipunan Park on Monday. Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso paid tribute and offered flowers to women who, according to him, helped shape and build the city, as part of the International Women’s Day celebration.

Read More:  International Women’s Day   Manila Police District   City of Manila  