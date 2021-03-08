MULTIMEDIA

Women’s Day in Manila

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Women members of the Manila Police District prepare for the flag-raising ceremony at the Kartilya ng Katipunan Park on Monday. Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso paid tribute and offered flowers to women who, according to him, helped shape and build the city, as part of the International Women’s Day celebration.