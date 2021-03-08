Home > News MULTIMEDIA Women’s Day in Manila Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 08 2021 04:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Women members of the Manila Police District prepare for the flag-raising ceremony at the Kartilya ng Katipunan Park on Monday. Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso paid tribute and offered flowers to women who, according to him, helped shape and build the city, as part of the International Women’s Day celebration. Duterte on Women's Month: Empower Filipinas, break 'backward mindset' VP Robredo urges women to answer calls to leadership Read More: International Women’s Day Manila Police District City of Manila /entertainment/03/08/21/christian-bables-at-idolls-enjoy-sa-pagiging-parte-ng-your-face-sounds-familiar/business/03/08/21/brent-crude-oil-price-surges-above-70-a-barrel/news/03/08/21/ph-logs-more-than-3000-addl-cases-for-4th-straight-day-total-nears-598000/entertainment/03/08/21/chris-evans-cant-wait-to-visit-ph-ive-heard-nothing-but-amazing-things/business/03/08/21/first-quarter-gdp-growth-may-still-be-negative-says-bsps-diokno