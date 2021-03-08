Home > News MULTIMEDIA Women push for right to protest Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 08 2021 05:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Gabriela Partylist Rep. Arlene Brosas argues with a police officer during a brief scuffle, as members of anti-riot police block protesters from nearing Mendiola during their march to the Mendiola Peace Arch in observance of International Women’s Day, Monday. The group condemned the government’s crackdown and killings of several activists in Southern Luzon on Sunday, March 7. Task force on EJKs to probe 'Bloody Sunday' killings of activists Read More: International Women’s Day Manila Police District City of Manila Gabriela Gabriela Partylist Rep/ Arlene Brosas /news/03/08/21/pagpatay-sa-9-aktibista-sa-southern-tagalog-kinondena-iniimbestigahan/news/03/08/21/dahil-made-in-china-ilang-medical-workers-sa-marawi-tumangging-magpabakuna/sports/03/08/21/most-japanese-dont-want-foreign-fans-at-olympics-poll-o/life/03/08/21/kathryn-bernardo-cant-stop-raving-about-this-puto-bumbong-in-qc/news/03/08/21/philippines-cant-afford-return-to-ecq-palace-says-as-covid-19-cases-surge