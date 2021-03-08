MULTIMEDIA

Women push for right to protest

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Gabriela Partylist Rep. Arlene Brosas argues with a police officer during a brief scuffle, as members of anti-riot police block protesters from nearing Mendiola during their march to the Mendiola Peace Arch in observance of International Women’s Day, Monday. The group condemned the government’s crackdown and killings of several activists in Southern Luzon on Sunday, March 7.