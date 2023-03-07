Home  >  News

PH Coast Guard gets new rigid hull inflatable boats

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 07 2023 02:16 PM

PH Coast Guard gets new rigid hull inflatable boats

Philippine Coast Guard personnel show their new rigid hull inflatable boats during the turnover ceremony at PCG headquarters Tuesday. The additional nine rubber boats will be used to augment current initiatives to safeguard the country’s coastline and respond to future maritime incidents. 

