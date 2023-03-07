Oil spill wreaks havoc in Oriental Mindoro

MULTIMEDIA

Oil spill wreaks havoc on Oriental Mindoro environment, businesses

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A snail crawls on the glove of an environmental advocate during a coastal clean up drive in the town of Pola, Oriental Mindoro on Tuesday. Coastal villages in Oriental Mindoro’s nine towns affected by the oil spill were placed under a state of calamity after an oil tanker sank in the area on February 28, severely disrupting the livelihood of more than 15,000 fishermen, resorts, and other business establishments.