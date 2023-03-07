Oil spill wreaks havoc in Oriental Mindoro

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Oil spill wreaks havoc on Oriental Mindoro environment, businesses Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE Posted at Mar 07 2023 04:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A snail crawls on the glove of an environmental advocate during a coastal clean up drive in the town of Pola, Oriental Mindoro on Tuesday. Coastal villages in Oriental Mindoro’s nine towns affected by the oil spill were placed under a state of calamity after an oil tanker sank in the area on February 28, severely disrupting the livelihood of more than 15,000 fishermen, resorts, and other business establishments. How Oriental Mindoro oil spill may affect marine ecosystems Some tourism spots affected by Mindoro oil spill: DOT Read More: oil spill Pola Oriental Mindoro Oriental Mindoro oil spill Mindoro oil spill /sports/03/07/23/uaap-angel-canino-earns-player-of-the-week-honors/spotlight/03/07/23/chinese-tattoo-artist-tells-womens-stories-through-ink/news/03/07/23/pcg-seeks-help-over-massive-oriental-mindoro-oil-spill/news/03/07/23/roro-vessel-and-tanker-collide-in-negros-oriental/spotlight/03/07/23/stand-up-fight-albanian-women-footballers-break-taboos