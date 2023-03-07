Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Commander-in-chief gets top gun treatment

Ali Vicoy, PPA Pool

Posted at Mar 07 2023 09:21 PM

Marcos Jr. checks fighter jet's capabilities

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rides an FA-50PH fighter jet during a capability demonstration flight on Tuesday at Clark Airbase in Pampanga. In his speech during the acceptance, turnover, and blessing ceremony of the newest C-295 medium-lift aircraft, Marcos said the country's defense capability still needs improvement, but vowed that his administration is committed to modernizing it. 

