Marcos Jr. checks fighter jet's capabilities

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Commander-in-chief gets top gun treatment Ali Vicoy, PPA Pool Posted at Mar 07 2023 09:21 PM President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rides an FA-50PH fighter jet during a capability demonstration flight on Tuesday at Clark Airbase in Pampanga. In his speech during the acceptance, turnover, and blessing ceremony of the newest C-295 medium-lift aircraft, Marcos said the country's defense capability still needs improvement, but vowed that his administration is committed to modernizing it. Marcos: There's still need to improve defense capability Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Bongbong Marcos BBM FA-50PH fighter jet Philippine Air Force PAF air assets Clark Airbase