MULTIMEDIA

'Defend peasant women'

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Activists call for a stop to militarization of peasant communities and various cases of human rights abuses against peasant women allegedly perpetrated by law enforcement bodies. Members of Amihan National Federation of Peasant Women, Tanggol Magsasaka, and Free Our Sisters -Southern Tagalog joined the rally at the Department of National Defense office in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Tuesday, eve of International Women's Day.