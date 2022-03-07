MULTIMEDIA
Price hike, pahirap! Soaring pump prices alarm consumers
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 07 2022 11:49 AM | Updated as of Mar 07 2022 12:01 PM
Protesters picket outside the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday, calling on the Lower House to address the rising oil prices amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict. The protesters urged the government to implement a price freeze and ceiling on oil, junking of the Oil Deregulation Law, removal of taxes on oil, and provide fuel subsidies for specific workers relying on oil products.
