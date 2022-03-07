MULTIMEDIA

Price hike, pahirap! Soaring pump prices alarm consumers

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Protesters picket outside the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday, calling on the Lower House to address the rising oil prices amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict. The protesters urged the government to implement a price freeze and ceiling on oil, junking of the Oil Deregulation Law, removal of taxes on oil, and provide fuel subsidies for specific workers relying on oil products.