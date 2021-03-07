MULTIMEDIA

PNP officers attend ‘Blue Mass’ at Manila Cathedral

Members of the Philippine National Police attend the “Blue Mass,” celebrated annually for those employed in the field of public safety and security, at the Manila Cathedral on Sunday. The PNP, led by its chief, Gen. Debold Sinas, joined the Eucharistic celebration as part of their pilgrimage for the 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines.