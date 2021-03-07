Home > News MULTIMEDIA PNP officers attend ‘Blue Mass’ at Manila Cathedral ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 07 2021 01:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the Philippine National Police attend the “Blue Mass,” celebrated annually for those employed in the field of public safety and security, at the Manila Cathedral on Sunday. The PNP, led by its chief, Gen. Debold Sinas, joined the Eucharistic celebration as part of their pilgrimage for the 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines. 500 years of Christianity: Churches 'manifestation' of God’s presence CBCP: Pope Francis to hold mass celebrating 500th anniversary of Christianity in PH Read More: PNP Philippine National Police Blue Mass Manila Cathedral 500 years of Christianity multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/03/07/21/ylona-garcia-says-new-single-all-that-is-reminder-to-be-kinder-to-yourself/entertainment/03/07/21/empress-schuck-marries-fiance-vino-guingona/news/03/07/21/pgh-tallies-steady-increase-in-covid-19-cases/sports/03/07/21/team-ignite-secures-last-playoff-berth-with-rout-of-austin-spurs/business/03/07/21/antivirus-software-pioneer-mcafee-charged-by-us-with-cryptocurrency-fraud