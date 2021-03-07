MULTIMEDIA

Feels like summer in Nasugbu

Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A vendor carries goods to sell at the beach of Barangay Bucana in Nasugbu, Batangas on Sunday. Nasugbu, which is best known for its beaches and resorts, is slowly reopening its tourism industry with DOT-accredited resorts currently allowed to receive guests at 30 percent capacity as mandated by the IATF.