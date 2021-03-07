Home  >  News

Feels like summer in Nasugbu

Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 07 2021 08:21 PM

A vendor carries goods to sell at the beach of Barangay Bucana in Nasugbu, Batangas on Sunday. Nasugbu, which is best known for its beaches and resorts, is slowly reopening its tourism industry with DOT-accredited resorts currently allowed to receive guests at 30 percent capacity as mandated by the IATF. 

