MULTIMEDIA

Weeklong jeepney strike begins

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Jeepney drivers and operators plying the CAMANAVA route picket along Monumento Circle in Caloocan City as part of a week-long strike against the government's public utility vehicle modernization program. The strike continued even amid the extension of the Land Transport Franchising and Regulatory board for jeepney drivers and operators to join a cooperative up to the end of the year.