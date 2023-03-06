Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Weeklong jeepney strike begins

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 06 2023 01:02 PM

Weeklong jeepney strike begins

Jeepney drivers and operators plying the CAMANAVA route picket along Monumento Circle in Caloocan City as part of a week-long strike against the government's public utility vehicle modernization program. The strike continued even amid the extension of the Land Transport Franchising and Regulatory board for jeepney drivers and operators to join a cooperative up to the end of the year. 

Read More:  jeepney strike   jeepney phaseout   CAMANAVA   Piston   Caloocan   transport strike   transportation  