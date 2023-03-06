Home > News MULTIMEDIA Weeklong jeepney strike begins Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 06 2023 01:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Jeepney drivers and operators plying the CAMANAVA route picket along Monumento Circle in Caloocan City as part of a week-long strike against the government's public utility vehicle modernization program. The strike continued even amid the extension of the Land Transport Franchising and Regulatory board for jeepney drivers and operators to join a cooperative up to the end of the year. Read More: jeepney strike jeepney phaseout CAMANAVA Piston Caloocan transport strike transportation /life/03/06/23/pinoy-bts-fans-mark-j-hopes-birthday-with-donation/news/03/06/23/charges-filed-vs-alleged-degamo-slay-gunmen/overseas/03/06/23/seoul-announces-plan-to-compensate-victims-of-japan-wartime-forced-labor/sports/03/06/23/liverpool-rewrite-record-books-in-thrashing-of-man-utd/sports/03/06/23/pascual-leading-the-way-in-csbs-title-retention-bid