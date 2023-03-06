Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pandesal pantry for Jeepney drivers on strike Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 06 2023 11:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide offer free bread and coffee to fellow drivers along Morayta Street (Nicanor Reyes St.) in Sampaloc, Manila on Monday. The group urged fellow drivers to join the strike as they express opposition to the impending jeepney phase-out as part of the government’s public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program. Read More: Piston jeepney drivers Morayta Nicanor Reyes transport strike jeepney phase out /news/03/06/23/charges-filed-vs-alleged-degamo-slay-gunmen/overseas/03/06/23/seoul-announces-plan-to-compensate-victims-of-japan-wartime-forced-labor/sports/03/06/23/liverpool-rewrite-record-books-in-thrashing-of-man-utd/sports/03/06/23/pascual-leading-the-way-in-csbs-title-retention-bid/entertainment/03/06/23/ice-seguerra-liza-dio-mark-10th-year-as-a-couple