Black shores in Pola, Oriental Mindoro

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Filipino fishermen wearing protective suits collect oily waste along a beach in the coastal town of Pola, Oriental Mindoro on Monday. At least 14 residents were brought to hospitals after experiencing stomach cramps, vomiting and dizziness as oil spillage from MT Princess Empress washed ashore in several barangays of Pola, Oriental Mindoro.