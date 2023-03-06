Home > News MULTIMEDIA Black shores in Pola, Oriental Mindoro Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE Posted at Mar 06 2023 03:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Filipino fishermen wearing protective suits collect oily waste along a beach in the coastal town of Pola, Oriental Mindoro on Monday. At least 14 residents were brought to hospitals after experiencing stomach cramps, vomiting and dizziness as oil spillage from MT Princess Empress washed ashore in several barangays of Pola, Oriental Mindoro. At least 14 fall ill in Pola, Oriental Mindoro after oil spill Read More: Oil spill MT Princess Empress Naujan Pola Oriental Mindoro /entertainment/03/06/23/erik-santos-binalikan-ang-mga-huling-sandali-ng-ina/news/03/06/23/pnp-chief-admits-security-negligence-in-degamo-slay/news/03/06/23/commuters-brace-for-transport-woes-as-strike-starts/business/03/06/23/shell-seph-doe-ink-deal-for-ev-charging-stations-powered-by-renewable-energy/entertainment/03/06/23/how-liza-felt-when-hello-love-goodbye-was-offered-to-enrique-kathryn