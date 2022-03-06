In her shoes

MULTIMEDIA

Akbayan denounces sexism, gender-based violence

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Male supporters wearing women's footwear join a creative protest to denounce sexism and gender-based violence, in Quezon City on March 6, 2022, leading up to International Women's Day on March 8. The advocates called on the full implementation of the Safe Spaces Act and urged the public to reject voting for candidates who are misogynists, liars, and plunderers in the coming elections.