In her shoes

MULTIMEDIA
Akbayan denounces sexism, gender-based violence
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 06 2022 01:12 PM
Male supporters wearing women's footwear join a creative protest to denounce sexism and gender-based violence, in Quezon City on March 6, 2022, leading up to International Women's Day on March 8. The advocates called on the full implementation of the Safe Spaces Act and urged the public to reject voting for candidates who are misogynists, liars, and plunderers in the coming elections.
