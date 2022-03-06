Fire prevention training for women

MULTIMEDIA

Training women how to respond to fire incidents

Women residents of Barangay 292, Zone 3, Manila learn how to extinguish a fire during a community fire prevention training, spearheaded by the Brixton fire volunteer group, along Alvarado street in Binondo, Manila on Sunday. Fire Prevention Month and National Women’s Month are celebrated annually in March.