Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Training women how to respond to fire incidents

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 06 2022 04:02 PM

Fire prevention training for women

Women residents of Barangay 292, Zone 3, Manila learn how to extinguish a fire during a community fire prevention training, spearheaded by the Brixton fire volunteer group, along Alvarado street in Binondo, Manila on Sunday. Fire Prevention Month and National Women’s Month are celebrated annually in March. 

Read More:  Fire Prevention Month   National Women’s Month Celebration   Brixton Fire Volunteer Group   Binondo   Manila   fire   fire prevention  