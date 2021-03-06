MULTIMEDIA

Spending time outdoors

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A child carries his bike, as people spend time at the Marikina River Park on Saturday. Despite reminders by barangay officials, the park teemed with visitors, some with children, apparently disregarding the IATF’s guidelines on prohibiting people under 15 years of age to be outside their residences under the enhanced community quarantine.