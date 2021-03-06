MULTIMEDIA
Spending time outdoors
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 06 2021 08:41 PM
A child carries his bike, as people spend time at the Marikina River Park on Saturday. Despite reminders by barangay officials, the park teemed with visitors, some with children, apparently disregarding the IATF’s guidelines on prohibiting people under 15 years of age to be outside their residences under the enhanced community quarantine.
