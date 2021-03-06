Home  >  News

San Juan kicks off COVID-19 inoculation program

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 06 2021 02:30 PM

San Juan Medical Center medical director Ret. Gen. Dr. Joseph Acosta gets the first jab of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine as the city launches its vaccination program at the Filoil Flying V Arena on Saturday. On the same day a year ago, the first local transmission of COVID-19 in the country was detected in the city. 

