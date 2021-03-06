Home > News MULTIMEDIA San Juan kicks off COVID-19 inoculation program George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 06 2021 02:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest San Juan Medical Center medical director Ret. Gen. Dr. Joseph Acosta gets the first jab of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine as the city launches its vaccination program at the Filoil Flying V Arena on Saturday. On the same day a year ago, the first local transmission of COVID-19 in the country was detected in the city. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine San Juan vaccination program Dr. Joseph Acosta San Juan Medical Center multimedia multimedia photos /news/03/06/21/over-13000-health-workers-vaccinated-vs-covid-19-in-ph-as-of-friday-doh/sports/03/06/21/nba-powerhouse-starting-five-lead-team-lebron-vs-team-durant/entertainment/03/06/21/phoemela-baranda-gives-birth-to-second-daughter/news/03/06/21/provincial-health-office-public-market-sa-aklan-isinailalim-sa-lockdown/business/03/06/21/business-mentor-avoid-burnout-with-these-simple-tips