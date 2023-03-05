Preventing spread of oil spill in Oriental Mindoro

MULTIMEDIA

Community response against spread of oil spill in Oriental Mindoro

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Villagers check a dead bird along a beach in the coastal town of Pola, Mindoro island on Saturday. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) race to contain the spread of an oil spill caused by the sinking of an oil tanker off the coast of Naujan town in Oriental Mindoro province on 28 February. Thousands of fishermen have been ordered stay ashore as fishing activities were restricted.