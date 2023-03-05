Preparing for water service interruption in Pasay

MULTIMEDIA

Pasay residents prepare for 3-day water service interruption

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Residents of Barangay 165 in Pasay City stock up on delivered water from a mobile tanker on Sunday. Water service interruption will be implemented in several areas in Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, and Manila from March 5 until March 7 due to a leak repair activity along Osmeña Highway cor. Zobel Roxas in Makati City, according to Maynilad.