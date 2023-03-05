Preparing for water service interruption in Pasay

MULTIMEDIA
Pasay residents prepare for 3-day water service interruption
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 05 2023 04:03 PM
Residents of Barangay 165 in Pasay City stock up on delivered water from a mobile tanker on Sunday. Water service interruption will be implemented in several areas in Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, and Manila from March 5 until March 7 due to a leak repair activity along Osmeña Highway cor. Zobel Roxas in Makati City, according to Maynilad.
- /news/03/05/23/transport-groups-ph-not-prepared-for-modernization-yet
- /video/entertainment/03/05/23/hori7on-pinainit-ang-asap-natin-to-stage
- /video/entertainment/03/05/23/panoorin-josh-cullen-bumida-sa-asap-natin-to
- /entertainment/03/05/23/chris-rock-hits-back-at-will-smith-in-netflix-livestream
- /entertainment/03/05/23/asap-sarah-g-sings-elton-john-medley-with-ogie-martin