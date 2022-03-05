Home  >  News

Pandemic Alert Level 1 weekend sees people flock to parks

Families flock to parks under pandemic Alert Level 1

People visit and spend time at an open park in Pasay City on Saturday. Families flocked to malls and other public places on Saturday, the first weekend since quarantine restrictions were put under the loosest COVID-19 alert level. 

