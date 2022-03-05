Families flock to parks under pandemic Alert Level 1

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pandemic Alert Level 1 weekend sees people flock to parks ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 05 2022 08:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People visit and spend time at an open park in Pasay City on Saturday. Families flocked to malls and other public places on Saturday, the first weekend since quarantine restrictions were put under the loosest COVID-19 alert level. PH tallies 941 new cases; COVID positivity rate down to 3.8% Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Alert Level 1 public places /overseas/03/06/22/ukraines-zelensky-asks-biden-for-more-support/news/03/06/22/lawyer-wants-electioneering-ban-to-cover-embassy-officials-families/entertainment/03/06/22/k-pop-releases-to-watch-out-for-this-march/overseas/03/06/22/n-korea-says-it-conducted-test-for-reconnaissance-satellite-on-sat/sports/03/06/22/nba-luka-less-mavs-use-2nd-half-charge-to-down-kings