Caviteños welcome Robredo in #Halalan2022 rally

Leni Robredo woos Caviteños in #Halalan2022 rally

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo signs placards during the Leni-Kiko People’s Rally held at the General Trias Sports Park in Cavite on Friday. The hashtag #800kMinusOne trended on social media as Robredo was received by thousands of supporters from the province, contrary to Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla's earlier statement that Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will get the province’s votes.