First jab in the Cordilleras

ABS-CBN News

Fernan Tong-an, an ambulance driver and COVID-19 survivor from the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, is the first from the Cordillera region to get vaccinated with the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine on Friday. Some 7,800 doses arrived Thursday evening in Baguio City for priority hospitals in the Cordillera region, which was recently hit by the more transmissible UK variant of the virus.