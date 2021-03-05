MULTIMEDIA
Fire hits residential area in Sta. Ana, Manila
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 05 2021 04:01 PM
Residents wait outside their houses as firefighters continue to extinguish a blaze at a residential area in Sta. Ana, Manila on Friday. According to officials, the fire that broke out at 11:42 a.m. reached the 3rd alarm and was declared out by 12:44 p.m. Some 30 families were displaced.
