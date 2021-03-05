MULTIMEDIA
Finally getting inoculated
Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 05 2021 10:46 PM
A medical worker vaccinates Dr. Niño Gil Oconer, the pulmonologist who attended to the country’s first locally transmitted case of a SARS-CoV2 infection about a year ago, at Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan on on Friday. In a recent press briefing, vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the government is aiming to vaccinate all health workers nationwide this March.
