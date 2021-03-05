Home > News MULTIMEDIA Checking the produce Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 05 2021 07:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against COVID-19 looks at various fruits and vegetables being sold at an open-air market in Quezon City on Friday. The Philippines recorded more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 infections, the highest since October, bringing the country’s total to 587,704 as the country continues its rollout of vaccines. Philippines logs 3,045 more COVID-19 cases, highest since October PH logs 52 more cases of S. African COVID-19 variant, 42 other mutations Inflation soars to 4.7 percent in February as pork prices rise Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 face mask vegetables fruit produce market /news/03/05/21/roadside-dog-trade-in-batangas-town-alarms-animal-rights-groups/video/news/03/05/21/duterte-nagpasalamat-sa-covax-sa-pagdating-ng-astrazeneca-vaccines/news/03/05/21/may-bisa-ba-ang-astrazeneca-vaccine-laban-sa-south-african-variant/sports/03/05/21/pba-northport-coach-pido-defends-getting-slaughter-thrilled-to-have-him/life/03/05/21/dalagang-pilipina-catriona-gray-stuns-in-barot-saya