Checking the produce

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against COVID-19 looks at various fruits and vegetables being sold at an open-air market in Quezon City on Friday. The Philippines recorded more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 infections, the highest since October, bringing the country’s total to 587,704 as the country continues its rollout of vaccines.