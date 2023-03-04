MULTIMEDIA

Group opposes PH-US-Japan defense pact

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Viber

Narcisa Claveria (L) and Estelita Dy (R), Filipinos who have been documented to have suffered sexual abuse by the Japanese military during World War II, hold each other's hand during a rally calling on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to reject plans for a Philippines-United States-Japan defense and security plan in Manila on Saturday. Plans for a possible Philippines-US-Japan defense pact and visiting forces agreement between the Philippines and Japan have emerged following Marcos' visit to Japan in February and recent activity of Chinese forces in the disputed waters of the West Philippine Sea.