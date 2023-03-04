Home > News MULTIMEDIA Group opposes PH-US-Japan defense pact Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE Posted at Mar 04 2023 05:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Narcisa Claveria (L) and Estelita Dy (R), Filipinos who have been documented to have suffered sexual abuse by the Japanese military during World War II, hold each other's hand during a rally calling on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to reject plans for a Philippines-United States-Japan defense and security plan in Manila on Saturday. Plans for a possible Philippines-US-Japan defense pact and visiting forces agreement between the Philippines and Japan have emerged following Marcos' visit to Japan in February and recent activity of Chinese forces in the disputed waters of the West Philippine Sea. Filipino ‘comfort women’ ring for peace and justice Read More: defense pact Philippines United States Japan visiting forces agreement PH-US-Japan defense and security plan World War II /sports/03/04/23/uaap-ust-ends-nus-20-game-winning-run/sports/03/04/23/hidilyn-diaz-to-get-special-award-in-psa-rites/sports/03/04/23/pvl-petrogazz-fuels-semis-bid-with-sweep-of-army/news/03/04/23/estudyanteng-namatay-sa-alleged-hazing-inilibing-na/sports/03/04/23/uaap-adamson-up-book-tickets-to-softball-finals