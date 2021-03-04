MULTIMEDIA
Vehicular accident causes heavy traffic along EDSA
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 04 2021 03:39 PM
Workers from the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) conduct clearing operations and tow a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) that figured in an accident along EDSA's north-bound lane near Camp Aguinaldo Gate 3, on Thursday. The SUV ran through eight concrete barriers, slowing down traffic in the area. No one was reported injured.
