'More vaccines, not tarpaulins'

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of Akbayan Women unfurl a banner that reads ‘More Vaccines, not tarpaulins!’ at a footbridge along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday. The group of women urged the government to procure additional vaccines and make other vaccine options available to the public. The group also called for a stop to early election campaigning as the country struggles to contain rising COVID-19 infections around the country.