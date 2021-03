MULTIMEDIA

Davao prepares for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

Members of local media take videos as airport personnel unload 21,600 doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines at the Davao International Airport on Thursday. Vaccine rollout for Davao Region will commence Friday, March 5, prioritizing health workers from the Southern Philippines Medical Center.