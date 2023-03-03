MULTIMEDIA

Philippine mining law opposed

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Environmental groups troop to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources headquarters in Quezon City on Friday to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the Philippine Mining Act of 1995. The groups oppose the continued implementation of the mining law that allegedly contributes to the worsening pollution, impacts negatively on communities, and affects climate change.