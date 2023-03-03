Gabriela Youth opposes US troops, ROTC

MULTIMEDIA

Gabriela Youth opposes US troops in PH, mandatory ROTC

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of Gabriela Youth hold a lightning protest at Mendiola Bridge in Manila on Friday, days before International Working Women's Day. The group is opposing the administration’s move to allow US troops to access military bases in the country and the supposed fast-tracking of the National Citizen Service Training Bill which proposes the reinstatement of mandatory ROTC in universities.