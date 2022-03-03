Home > News MULTIMEDIA Return to work in Makati Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 03 2022 02:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Employees walk in the business district of Makati City on Thursday as the Philippines eases COVID-19 restrictions, with many workers returning to work. Many businesses are adjusting to the new setup with workplaces now allowed 100% capacity. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic quarantine new normal Alert Level 1 /video/business/03/05/22/agri-industry-group-to-govt-scrap-vat-fuel-excise-tax/sports/03/05/22/nba-bucks-knocks-off-bulls-for-3rd-straight-win/sports/03/05/22/nba-high-scoring-start-boosts-wolves-past-thunder/news/03/05/22/navotas-mayor-tiangco-to-support-marcos-uniteam/sports/03/05/22/nba-balanced-attack-guides-magic-past-raptors