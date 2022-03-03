Home  >  News

Return to work in Makati

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 03 2022 02:38 PM

Employees walk in the business district of Makati City on Thursday as the Philippines eases COVID-19 restrictions, with many workers returning to work. Many businesses are adjusting to the new setup with workplaces now allowed 100% capacity. 

